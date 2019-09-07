Damien now 5-0 after blowout win over Castle

Even as the Monarchs improved to 5-0 with a commanding 41-13 win at Castle to match their best start to a season since then, standards have been raised for Damien coach Eddie Klaneski. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.