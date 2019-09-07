Ferd Lewis: A win could give the University of Hawaii a leg up on recruiting against Oregon State

To the winner of the 6 p.m. nonconference showdown at Aloha Stadium presumably goes a leg up on high school recruiting. Or, at least, some significant optics to go with immediate bragging rights. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.