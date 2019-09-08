 Volcanic Ash: Honolulu Hale legal eagles flap about like Chicken Little | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

Volcanic Ash: Honolulu Hale legal eagles flap about like Chicken Little

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Once again, the Caldwell administration pleaded with the City Council last week for high-priced outside lawyers to fight federal corruption probes, claiming it lacks expertise in-house. Read more

