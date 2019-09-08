 Hawaii rallies past Oregon State to earn second win over Pac-12 foe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii rallies past Oregon State to earn second win over Pac-12 foe

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After jab-jab-jab misses, Hawaii place-kicker Ryan Meskell delivered the knockout blow — a 28-yard field goal with 2:17 to play — in Saturday’s 31-28 football victory over Oregon State. Read more

