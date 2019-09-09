 Plans for new stadium taking shape | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Plans for new stadium taking shape

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Incrementally constructing the new Aloha Stadium on the site of the present facility while tearing down the old one is among three preliminary concept options laid out in a just-released report for the Stadium Authority. Read more

