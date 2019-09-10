 Column: Kia‘i of Maunakea engage in justifiable nonviolent activism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Kia‘i of Maunakea engage in justifiable nonviolent activism

  • By Kyle Kajihiro
  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

I was disappointed by Brien Hallett’s article for validating the false and dangerous trope that Kanaka ʻOiwi protectors of Maunakea are “unlawful” (“Blocking Mauna Kea access road unlawful act, not a demonstration,” Aug. 25). Read more

