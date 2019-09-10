 An ‘Oscar’ for isle astronomy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

An ‘Oscar’ for isle astronomy

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

The world’s first image of a supermassive black hole, which has a fitting Hawaiian name, has won the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics award, known as the “Oscars of Science.” Read more

Letter: Honor Queen Emma, keep aloha at QMC

