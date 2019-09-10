 If TMT goes, billions of research dollars could go with it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

If TMT goes, billions of research dollars could go with it

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

The man in charge of research and innovation at the University of Hawaii says there’s more at stake in the Thirty Meter Telescope impasse than the loss of an important astronomy outpost. Read more

Previous Story
Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Kapolei care home is found at Ala Moana Center

Scroll Up