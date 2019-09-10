 Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii coach Rolovich forced to ground pirate plan against Washington | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii coach Rolovich forced to ground pirate plan against Washington

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As if a 2-0 start to the season against Pac-12 Conference opponents wasn’t big enough, University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich had yet another splash in mind for Saturday’s game at 23rd-ranked Washington. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up