Accused gunman allegedly gave group ‘stink eye’

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Friends of a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of Ala Moana Center said the accused gunman gave them “stink eye” and exchanged words with the victim prior to the shooting, according to a police affidavit. Read more

