 Filipino church leader is accused of sexual assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Filipino church leader is accused of sexual assault

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

A 31-year-old woman who claims she was trafficked to Hawaii says the televangelist founder of a Philippine-­based megachurch sexually assaulted her starting when she was a teenager assigned as the founder’s personal servant. Read more

