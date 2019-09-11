Kokua Line: No tax break for giving blood, but each donation can help save 3 lives

Question: I donate blood so often, and for so many years, that the community newsletter did a write-up. After that, neighbors started asking whether I deduct my blood donations as charitable contributions from my income taxes. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.