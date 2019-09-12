 Column: Physician left Hawaii to find welcoming workplace in Fresno | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Physician left Hawaii to find welcoming workplace in Fresno

  • By Dr. Marina Roytman
I will not be anonymous because I am one of the physicians who left and I am no longer afraid. Prior to my leaving in 2016, I spent 13 years at Queen’s Medical Center, first as a hospitalist and later as a member of its Liver Center. Read more

