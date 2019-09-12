 Kokua Line: ‘Christmas card lady’ also needs fabric for kids’ quilts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: ‘Christmas card lady’ also needs fabric for kids’ quilts

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Question: Does that lady still collect cards for goodie boxes for children? I saved stuff and then misplaced the information. Please repeat if she is still active. Read more

Previous Story
Coral bleaching appears off Maui as ocean heats up

Scroll Up