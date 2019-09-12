Man accused in fatal Ala Moana shooting appears in court

An attorney representing the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old Waianae man at the Ala Moana Center parking lot early Sunday said Kapono J. Miranda, 23, was “viciously attacked” by another male just before the shooting. Read more
