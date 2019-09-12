 New Aloha Stadium may be ready in 2023, firm says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Aloha Stadium may be ready in 2023, firm says

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Having the new Aloha Stadium ready for a 2023 football season opening is “eminently do-able, sensible and economical,” said the head of the company overseeing the project for the state. Read more

