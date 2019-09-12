 Sky’s full of smiles for University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sky’s full of smiles for University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

The surreal became real Tuesday. Sky Williams walked off the Stan Sheriff Center volleyball court on Sunday night with the bowl that designated her as the “Most Valuable Player” of the Heineken Invitational. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 11, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up