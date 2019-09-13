Defendant in fatal stabbing claims self-defense

This weekend’s fatal stabbing at a homeless encampment in Kalihi started with an argument over infidelity, Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Tanaka told a state judge Thursday after an Oahu grand jury charged a 25-year-old woman with killing her 35-year-old boyfriend. Read more
