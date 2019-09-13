 Driver gets 4 years in prison for killing 2 in head-on crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Driver gets 4 years in prison for killing 2 in head-on crash

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 p.m.

A state judge commended Joshua Thompson for staying out of trouble with the law despite a difficult upbringing but said she cannot sentence him to probation for killing two people in a 2016 drunken driving head-on collision that he caused while speeding.

