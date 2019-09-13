 State officials cracking down on unregulated CBD products | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State officials cracking down on unregulated CBD products

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Growing national concern over the safety of unregulated CBD is prompting state health officials to target retailers selling products appealing to children and marketed for vaping. Read more

