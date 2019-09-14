 New trial in Kealoha civil case may be in order, judge says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New trial in Kealoha civil case may be in order, judge says

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.

A state judge Friday said he was inclined to grant a new trial in the civil dispute between Katherine Kealoha and her grandmother and uncle, but the case needs to be sent back from an appellate court before the judge can do so, according to the attorney for the Kealoha relatives. Read more

