 Aina-Chaves, Hipa lift No. 5 Campbell over Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aina-Chaves, Hipa lift No. 5 Campbell over Kapolei

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jonan Aina-Chaves’ bulldog running and Blaine Hipa’s passing to a handful of artful receivers put No. 5 Campbell in the driver’s seat for a 45-13 home victory over Kapolei in a rivalry game Friday night. Read more

