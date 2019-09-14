University of Hawaii coach Rolovich says UW ‘as good a team’ on its schedule

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich had scanned the reports — 36 percent chance of rain in a football game against 23rd-ranked Washington — and came up with his own forecast. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.