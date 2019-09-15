 Vital statistics, Sept. 6-12 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics, Sept. 6-12

  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Previous Story
Heart surgeon and philanthropist left lasting mark on the community
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 22-26

Scroll Up