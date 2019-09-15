 Column: City leaders playing hide-the-pea in rail financing scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: City leaders playing hide-the-pea in rail financing scheme

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Few believe the city will complete Oahu rail to Ala Moana Center for the $9.2 billion total it projects, and we hear much speculation about the real final construction tab. $10 billion? $12 billion? $15 billion? Read more

