Ferd Lewis: Ti leaves can’t overcome University of Hawaii’s turnovers

The 1,000 ti leaves the Hawaii Tourism Authority imported for the University of Hawaii football faithful to wave on behalf of the Rainbow Warriors were trumped by something even more powerful Saturday. Turnovers. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.