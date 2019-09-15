 ‘Iolani’s Oglivie helps U.S. win gold at the FIVB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

‘Iolani’s Oglivie helps U.S. win gold at the FIVB

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

‘Iolani senior Elena Oglivie had nine kills as the U.S. girls youth national team made USA Volleyball history on Saturday by winning the FIVB U18 World Championship. Read more

