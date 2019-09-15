 Punahou running back Terrell turns Beast Mode, scores 4 TDs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou running back Terrell turns Beast Mode, scores 4 TDs

  • By Christian Shimabuku, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Punahou’s Vincent Terrell exited Aloha Stadium and headed toward the team bus after a resounding 42-0 win over Waianae. After a career day of four rushing touchdowns and 179 yards, he was approached in the tunnel by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. Read more

