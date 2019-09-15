 Waialua rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Kalaheo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waialua rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Kalaheo

  • By Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Quarterback Kyler Dicion hit Kai Hoekstra for three scores and Storm Quilinderino rushed for 145 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs. Read more

