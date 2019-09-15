Waialua rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Kalaheo

Quarterback Kyler Dicion hit Kai Hoekstra for three scores and Storm Quilinderino rushed for 145 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs. Read more
