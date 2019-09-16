 A closer look at CBD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

A closer look at CBD

  • Today
  • Updated 2:18 a.m.

It’s good that the state Department of Health is taking a hard look at cannabidiol, better known as CBD, because there’s no end of confusion over its legal status. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Priorities on health care need to change

Scroll Up