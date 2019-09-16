 Kauai rancher hopes to expand local beef production through his new company | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai rancher hopes to expand local beef production through his new company

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:28 p.m.

A major Kauai rancher has new plans to expand the statewide supply of locally raised beef after taking control of Oahu’s only slaughterhouse as part of a business separation. Read more

