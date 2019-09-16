 Owner shoots for the stars with Renew’s overhaul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Owner shoots for the stars with Renew’s overhaul

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9 p.m.

Renew is one of Waikiki’s smaller boutique hotels, but it’s quickly becoming a tour de force in terms of guest services, which include yoga, astrology readings and facials as part of the $28.74 daily amenity fee. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for driver who slammed into Kahala garage

Scroll Up