 Bite Size: Picture-perfect dining | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bite Size: Picture-perfect dining

  • By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 5:58 p.m.

Outside the Dior boutique at Ala Moana Center is the Instagram-friendly Cafe Dior, a picture-perfect setting for equally photogenic lattes, teas and a handful of sweet treats. Read more

