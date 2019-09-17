 Chinatown merchants told to use standardized trash bags | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chinatown merchants told to use standardized trash bags

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

City officials are hoping a new refuse disposal policy for Chinatown merchants will improve the eternally messy trash situation in Honolulu’s oldest neighborhood. Read more

