 Cost for monthly housing in Honolulu not hurt by illegal vacation rentals, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cost for monthly housing in Honolulu not hurt by illegal vacation rentals, study finds

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Illegal vacation rentals may have marred the fabric of residential neighborhoods around Oahu, but a new study concludes that they haven’t inflated primary rental housing rates. Read more

Previous Story
More testimony expected on Maui appeal to Supreme Court

Scroll Up