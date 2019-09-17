 HPD finds man who allegedly posted threat of mass shooting at state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD finds man who allegedly posted threat of mass shooting at state Capitol

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Honolulu police have located a man who allegedly invited the public to a “mass shooting” at the state Capitol and have determined he is not a threat, according to a spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office. Read more

Previous Story
More testimony expected on Maui appeal to Supreme Court

Scroll Up