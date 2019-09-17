Column: Backup power is advisable in case the grid goes down

As Hawaii residents we’re acutely aware of how vulnerable we are to natural catastrophes. If we get whacked by a Category 5 storm (think Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico), recovery time could be weeks or even months. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.