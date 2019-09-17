 Former University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball star Hartong wins gold | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball star Hartong wins gold

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Hawaii indoor All-American Emily Hartong teamed with Geena Urango to win gold Sunday at the NORCECA Tour beach volleyball event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Read more

