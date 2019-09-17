Former University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball star Hartong wins gold

Former Hawaii indoor All-American Emily Hartong teamed with Geena Urango to win gold Sunday at the NORCECA Tour beach volleyball event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.