 A long-shot request to the FAA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

A long-shot request to the FAA

  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

Citing three helicopters crashes in the Kailua- Kaneohe area within six months — including the fatal crash on Oneawa Street in April that killed the pilot and the aircraft’s two passengers — the Kailua Neighborhood Board has passed a resolution asking for a federal ban of all tour helicopters over the beach community. Read more

