Federal-city effort cracks down on illegal gambling

Local and federal law enforcement officers Monday raided homes in Pearl City and Waipahu, seized gambling machines and money in bank accounts, and arrested eight people in the latest effort to crack down on illegal gambling on Oahu. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.