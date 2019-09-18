 Federal-city effort cracks down on illegal gambling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal-city effort cracks down on illegal gambling

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

Local and federal law enforcement officers Monday raided homes in Pearl City and Waipahu, seized gambling machines and money in bank accounts, and arrested eight people in the latest effort to crack down on illegal gambling on Oahu. Read more

