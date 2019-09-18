 Pearl warships in pushback against Chinese claims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl warships in pushback against Chinese claims

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:56 p.m.

Pearl Harbor warships are seeing their share of Chinese man-made islands in the South China Sea, with the destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer recently conducting the sixth U.S. Navy “freedom of navigation” operation near the contested isles this year — angering China every time. Read more

