TMT protesters seek probe of alleged police misconduct

Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu Maunakea, leaders of the protests on Mauna Kea, are calling for a federal investigation into the state’s enforcement of Thirty Meter Telescope opponents and asking for the removal of a Hawaii County police officer who they said spread misinformation. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.