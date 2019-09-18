 TMT protesters seek probe of alleged police misconduct | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT protesters seek probe of alleged police misconduct

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu Maunakea, leaders of the protests on Mauna Kea, are calling for a federal investigation into the state’s enforcement of Thirty Meter Telescope opponents and asking for the removal of a Hawaii County police officer who they said spread misinformation. Read more

