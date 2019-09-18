 New Aloha Stadium project enters public comment period | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New Aloha Stadium project enters public comment period

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A public comment period for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District will be held Sept. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium hospitality room, officials announced. Read more

