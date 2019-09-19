 Honolulu Zoo applies for accreditation approval | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Zoo applies for accreditation approval

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Honolulu Zoo officials this month submitted an application for accreditation to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and hope to win approval by April, some four years after the facility was stripped of its association status. Read more

