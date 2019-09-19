Ferd Lewis: Carissa Moore maneuvering to claim her fourth WSL world title

When Carissa Moore was cresting toward her third world surfing championship, 18556 Jackson Ave. in Lemoore, Calif., was just an obscure parcel of dry central California farm land. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.