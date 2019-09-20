 California standards matter here | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

California standards matter here

  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

Hawaii has a habit of adopting standards first set by California. It’s because what California does matters to other states; its large economy impels many businesses to design and manufacture products and services tailored to the Golden State. Read more

Previous Story
Column: 41 years at Queen’s give perspective on doctor-care changes

Scroll Up