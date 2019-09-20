 Cost of double-lining Red Hill tanks isn’t justified, Navy says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cost of double-lining Red Hill tanks isn’t justified, Navy says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The Navy has recommended to federal and state environmental regulators that it conduct limited upgrades to its Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility where 27,000 gallons of fuel leaked from one of its 20 underground tanks in January 2014. Read more

