 Sentencing for Kealohas delayed until Halloween | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sentencing for Kealohas delayed until Halloween

  • By Rob Perez and Nelson Daranciang rperez@staradvertiser.com ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright agreed Thursday to delay the sentencing of Katherine and Louis Kealoha for their conspiracy and obstruction convictions while settlement talks continue related to the couple’s upcoming trial on bank fraud charges and a later drug-related trial involving Katherine Kealoha and her brother. Read more

Previous Story
Outlook for Hawaii hotels improves with August growth

Scroll Up