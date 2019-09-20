 Servco Pacific gives hundreds of ukulele, guitars to schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Servco Pacific gives hundreds of ukulele, guitars to schools

Servco Pacific has given 8,500 public school students across the islands a big step toward a musical future with the gift of 2,000 ukulele, 750 acoustic guitars and learning material worth nearly $500,000. Read more

