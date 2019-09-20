Servco Pacific gives hundreds of ukulele, guitars to schools

Servco Pacific has given 8,500 public school students across the islands a big step toward a musical future with the gift of 2,000 ukulele, 750 acoustic guitars and learning material worth nearly $500,000. Read more

Servco Pacific has given 8,500 public school students across the islands a big step toward a musical future with the gift of 2,000 ukulele, 750 acoustic guitars and learning material worth nearly $500,000.

The company, marking its centennial this year, had invited public and charter schools to apply for Fender instruments by designating a teacher to create and sustain a music curriculum at their campuses, either during or after school.

Altogether, 55 schools applied, and Servco Pacific and the Fender Play Foundation fulfilled every request they received. Servco is an owner of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., long known for its guitars and basses.

“We know there’s a strong correlation between arts education and improved literacy skills in the classroom,” said Mark Fukunaga, chairman and CEO of Servco and co-chairman of Fender. “We hope these resources will allow our teachers to use the arts as another tool to build a better academic and social future for our students. We also hope to inspire a lifelong love of music and that students will continue to play well into the future.”

The company arranged a series of surprise concerts Wednesday featuring the award-winning duo Ben & Maila to celebrate the donations at Nanakuli Elementary, Campbell High and Farrington High schools.

“It was incredible to see the excitement on the students’ faces,” said Lisa Higa, principal at Nanakuli Elementary. “What a great way to start the new school year, with brand-new instruments and music resources.”

That evening more than 100 students, teachers and principals picked up their instruments during a kanikapila at Bishop Museum.

“Music education is crucial for the creative engagement of our haumana, which positively impacts learning across content areas,” said schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. “Mahalo to Servco for their generous donation that will help to provide students with an outlet for artistic expression.”

Along with the instruments and soft cases, the donation includes one-year subscriptions to Fender Play. Servco is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a $1.5 million giving campaign. It shares majority ownership in Fender with partner TP Growth.

The instruments donated this week were spread across the islands:

Kauai: 110 ukulele and 37 guitars

Oahu: 1,079 ukulele and 362 guitars

Maui: 140 ukulele and 41 guitars

Molokai: 190 ukulele and 90 guitars

Hawaii island: 481 ukulele and 220 guitars