 The stars come out at Sunset | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The stars come out at Sunset

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Hundreds of people flocked to Waikiki on Thursday evening to catch a glimpse of the stars of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” during a Sunset on the Beach screening of the premiere episodes at the Queen’s Surf Beach. Read more

Outlook for Hawaii hotels improves with August growth

